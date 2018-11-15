Karnataka making all efforts to get Goa fish ban revoked

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Goa government’s decision to ban sale of fish into the state from neighbouring states for six months has severely affected fishermen from Karnataka due to the fall in fish prices. Now, the Karnataka government is making all efforts to persuade Goa to lift its ban on fish from Karnataka.

The Karnataka Fisheries Department has asked its Goa counterpart to give it some time to make fishermen adhere to all the conditions enforced by the latter. Karnataka will also hold a dialogue with Goa for a long-term solution.

Director of Fisheries Ramakrishna said the Goa government has made mandatory that fish transporters should obtain certificates from Food Safety and Drug Administration. The transporters who have obtained these certificates are allowed to go while others are not. He said the Goan authorities have raised concern over arrival of fish laced with formalin from Karnataka. “We are closely in touch with Goa officials and through our secretary, we have drafted a letter to the Goa government, asking them to lift the ban on fish from Karnataka,” he said.

The stakeholder meetings are called by Deputy Director of Fisheries in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts and fish transporters have been instructed to collect the certificates from Food Safety Department and transport licences for their vehicles before transporting fish.

There are conditions that the vehicles ferrying fish should be properly insulated for refrigeration to deliver quality fish, according to officials.“We have asked Goa authorities to give us some time to implement all these conditions, and instructed the designated officer for Food Safety and Drug Administration in these districts to provide certificates without delay,” Ramakrishna said. For a long-term solution, a dialogue between both the governments will be held, he said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Fisheries Chikkaveera Naik said that the fishermen and fish transporters have been asked to get the required certificates. As many as 60 truckloads of fish are sent from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to Goa on a daily basis, he said.Uttara Kannada is the most affected district, as 40 per cent of the catch from here used to be ferried to Goa. The fishermen community of the district has called for a local bandh on Thursday.