Karnataka needs 269 acres to finish railway doubling projects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South Western Railway (SWR) Zone has urged the State government to procure 269 acres and 20 guntas of land vital for five of its ongoing railway doubling projects for the State.

Speaking to The New Indian Express after a meeting at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary in connection with land acquisition and railway projects, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Constructions, SWR, R C Swami said, “Progress is going on for all the doubling projects presently. However, if the land spread across different patches is not acquired soon, they could be bottlenecks for completing the projects.”