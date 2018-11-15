Home States Karnataka

Karnataka school students take a break, watch movies

Thousands of students from state government schools in 23 districts took a break from classes to watch movies on Wednesday.

Published: 15th November 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of students from state government schools in 23 districts took a break from classes to watch movies on Wednesday.

As part of the International Kids Film Festival, which started on Wednesday and will continue till November 23, the state Department of Primary and Secondary Education(DSERT) has taken an initiative, in association with Bengaluru based LXL ideas, to screen several movies. The initiative has been launched at several government schools in the state in various districts and students will watch movies till the festival ends.

DSERT has organised the live telecast of films through satellite at select government schools.Official communication from the department stated that the purpose behind screening these movies was to ensure that children get exposure to films in 20 languages. “Children do not get enough opportunities to watch movies which are age relevant and which can spark their imagination and curiosity,” the press note stated.


Karnataka government schools DSERT International Kids Film Festival

