Home States Karnataka

KRS dam park will soon look like Disneyland

Two glass towers that provide bird’s eye view of the reservoir, a band stand, an indoor stadium and a replica of historical monuments will be part of the project.  

Published: 15th November 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Brindavan Gardens near KRS dam in Mandya district | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: TO boost tourism in the region, state government plans to develop the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam park in the state on the lines of Disneyland Park in California, USA. A 125-feet statue of “Mother Cauvery” atop a museum complex will be a major attraction at the Disneyland-like part at the dam. The statue will be as tall as around 12-storey building.

On Wednesday, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar and Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh held a meeting with senior officers to discuss details of `1200 crore proposed project that will be placed before the cabinet to take a decision on calling for global tenders. The project to develop the KRS dam park was first announced in Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s budget presented earlier this year.
The proposed project consists of a 360 feet high museum complex including 125 feet statue of  “Mother Cauvery” at the reservoir in Mandya district.

Two glass towers that provide bird’s eye view of the reservoir, a band stand, an indoor stadium and a replica of historical monuments will be part of the project.  

The statute of Mother Cauvery will be installed atop the museum complex and between the two glass towers. The statute atop the museum complex will be taller than the KSR reservoir, minister Shivakumar said.

A new lake would be created next to the reservoir on which the new structures will come up. The project will come up in 400 acres land and apart from that another 300 acres of land will be reserved for the same. The total estimated cost of the project is `1,200 crore, according to a government statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the government hopes to rope in private investors for the project and except land, the government is not investing anything in the project. The government also hopes to get more revenues once the project is completed.  

Currently, the government is getting around `6 crore annual revenue and once Disneyland-like amusement park comes up the annual turnover of is expected to touch around `300 crore and the state government hopesmake an income of `30 crore a year. The project is expected to be completed within two years.
The state had suffered losses in excess of `16,662 crore due to drought, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp