KRS dam park will soon look like Disneyland

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: TO boost tourism in the region, state government plans to develop the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam park in the state on the lines of Disneyland Park in California, USA. A 125-feet statue of “Mother Cauvery” atop a museum complex will be a major attraction at the Disneyland-like part at the dam. The statue will be as tall as around 12-storey building.

On Wednesday, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar and Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh held a meeting with senior officers to discuss details of `1200 crore proposed project that will be placed before the cabinet to take a decision on calling for global tenders. The project to develop the KRS dam park was first announced in Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s budget presented earlier this year.

The proposed project consists of a 360 feet high museum complex including 125 feet statue of “Mother Cauvery” at the reservoir in Mandya district.

Two glass towers that provide bird’s eye view of the reservoir, a band stand, an indoor stadium and a replica of historical monuments will be part of the project.

The statute of Mother Cauvery will be installed atop the museum complex and between the two glass towers. The statute atop the museum complex will be taller than the KSR reservoir, minister Shivakumar said.

A new lake would be created next to the reservoir on which the new structures will come up. The project will come up in 400 acres land and apart from that another 300 acres of land will be reserved for the same. The total estimated cost of the project is `1,200 crore, according to a government statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the government hopes to rope in private investors for the project and except land, the government is not investing anything in the project. The government also hopes to get more revenues once the project is completed.

Currently, the government is getting around `6 crore annual revenue and once Disneyland-like amusement park comes up the annual turnover of is expected to touch around `300 crore and the state government hopesmake an income of `30 crore a year. The project is expected to be completed within two years.

The state had suffered losses in excess of `16,662 crore due to drought, he added.