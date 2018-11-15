Mother Cauvery statue project can't be compared to Sardar Patel statue: D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar has defended the state government's proposal to build a 125 feet tall statue of river mother Cauvery even as Congress is on an offensive against Sardar Patel's 'Statue of Unity' built by Gujarat government near Ahmedabad.

"The proposed Cauvery statue can't be compared to Sardar's as it is part of a larger tourism project to provide a glimpse of state's rich culture, traditions, history and tourist spots. The project does not involve any investment from the government unlike Sardar's statue which has been built at a cost of about Rs 3000 crore," Kumar said.

Karnataka government has proposed to erect a 125 feet statute of Mother Cauvery at the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in Mandya district. The government has also proposed to build a museum complex, 2 glass towers measuring 360 feet providing a bird's eye view of KRS reservoir, 1/3 pic.twitter.com/f2eqkICgCl — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

"The project proposed near the KRS dam in Mandya district has not been cleared yet. We are looking and will make necessary changes if needed," he said.