Shiradi Ghat road open for heavy vehicles

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Transport vehicles operating between Mangaluru and Bengaluru can heave a sigh of relief. Dakshina Kannada district administration has lifted the ban on movement of trucks on Shiradi Ghat road. Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil on Wednesday said that all kinds of heavy vehicles will be allowed on the ghat road from 6 am on Thursday.

The movement of all kinds of vehicles was banned on the ghat road in August after landslides struck the newly laid concrete road. However, the road was restored within a month after which the light vehicles and ordinary buses were allowed to ply on it. Luxury buses were allowed from October 3.

During the ban on heavy vehicles, the trucks and oil tankers were moving on Charmadi Ghat road which is heavily battered. District minister U T Khader, in a statement, said the decision to allow heavy vehicles was taken after a meeting with the deputy commissioners of Hassan and Dakshina Kannada districts and after assessing the road safety and stability.

With the ban being lifted, the movement of essential commodities between the two major cities of the state, especially vegetables and fruits, are set to ease bringing down prices to a certain extent. In the wake of the ban, traders said there was drop in the supply of some essential commodities thereby leading to shooting up of their prices.