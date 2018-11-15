Home States Karnataka

VTU wants its exam centres to be equipped with CCTVs by November 28

It will be implemented for the upcoming examinations and applies to both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has set a deadline of November 28 to install CCTV cameras at all its examination centres to monitor the conduct of examinations. In an official circular issued by the university, it has directed all examination centres in its affiliated colleges to be equipped with CCTV cameras and submit a report to the varsity registrar about it by November 30.

VTU registrar Prof Janardhan Reddy said, “We have directed all affiliated colleges to install and get equipped with CCTV in their examination centres. This is mainly to curb malpractices during examinations and also to monitor the conduct of examinations.”

This will be implemented for the upcoming examinations and applies to both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. It is mandatory for colleges which house examination centres to fall in line, and the circular clearly states that the CCTV cameras should be along with the online monitoring facility.
The university has even directed colleges/examination centres to store the recorded CCTV footage for at least six months.

Some college managements have raised objection to this, saying it will not be possible to implement it immediately. “It is not an easy thing to do. We need to call for tenders and complete the process. We cannot assure it can be followed by the next examinations,” said a principal of one of the VTU-affiliated colleges in the city.

CCTVs compulsory
The Pre University Education department and Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) have made it mandatory to install CCTV cameras at their examination centres from March/April 2018 exams across the state to conduct their class 10 and 12 examinations.

