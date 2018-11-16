26 cyclone alert towers to come up at Karnataka coast

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has initiated the process of installing Early Warning Dissemination System siren towers at 26 cyclone-prone locations along the 332-km-long coastline in the state under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project.

A majority of such towers will come up at Uttara Kannada district that has the maximum coastline (142km). Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts will get six and seven towers respectively.

Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd, a Government of India owned engineering and consultancy agency, has identified the 26 locations based on a scientific survey. The locations were chosen based on the risk factor, population and fishermen operating in the region.

The towers will be erected on government buildings.