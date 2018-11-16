Home States Karnataka

At Raitha Spandana, CM Kumaraswamy lends ear to farmers

He advised them to take up group farming, saying it would solve most of their problems and help in adoption of modern farming methods to get a good yield and marketing facility. 

Published: 16th November 2018 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

CM H D Kumaraswamy at the Raitha Spandana in Bidar on Thursday

By Ramkrishna Badseshi and Maruti Bavidoddi
Express News Service

BIDAR: Launching the Raitha Spandana programme in Bidar on Thursday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy asked farmers to forget politics after elections and work together.  He advised them to take up group farming, saying it would solve most of their problems and help in adoption of modern farming methods to get a good yield and marketing facility. 

During the interaction with farmers, the CM said that he would hold similar meetings in all the districts every month, which would boost their confidence and take their problems to the government. A total of 15 farmers took part in the interaction. Over 1,000 farmers from different parts of the district attended the event. 

Kumaraswamy agreed to the demand placed by Shivaling, a farmer from Agrahar village of Bidar taluk, to establish an agriculture college in Bidar from next year. He also accepted a request from Basavakalyan resident Anilkumar to establish a Soya Research Centre in the city.

Responding to a suggestion from a farmer named Gurulingappa that the government should popularize organic farming in the state and highlight the ill-effects of chemical farming, the chief minister said that steps have already been taken to promote organic farming but it is also the duty of each farmer to spread the word among others.  

When another farmer, Vithal, requested him not to discriminate between agriculturists on the basis of the community while giving subsidies and other aid, and to give free education to farmers’ children, Kumaraswamy gave his assurance of looking into the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka farmers Karnataka Chief Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp