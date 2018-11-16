At Raitha Spandana, CM Kumaraswamy lends ear to farmers

Ramkrishna Badseshi and Maruti Bavidoddi By

Express News Service

BIDAR: Launching the Raitha Spandana programme in Bidar on Thursday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy asked farmers to forget politics after elections and work together. He advised them to take up group farming, saying it would solve most of their problems and help in adoption of modern farming methods to get a good yield and marketing facility.

During the interaction with farmers, the CM said that he would hold similar meetings in all the districts every month, which would boost their confidence and take their problems to the government. A total of 15 farmers took part in the interaction. Over 1,000 farmers from different parts of the district attended the event.

Kumaraswamy agreed to the demand placed by Shivaling, a farmer from Agrahar village of Bidar taluk, to establish an agriculture college in Bidar from next year. He also accepted a request from Basavakalyan resident Anilkumar to establish a Soya Research Centre in the city.

Responding to a suggestion from a farmer named Gurulingappa that the government should popularize organic farming in the state and highlight the ill-effects of chemical farming, the chief minister said that steps have already been taken to promote organic farming but it is also the duty of each farmer to spread the word among others.

When another farmer, Vithal, requested him not to discriminate between agriculturists on the basis of the community while giving subsidies and other aid, and to give free education to farmers’ children, Kumaraswamy gave his assurance of looking into the issue.