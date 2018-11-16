Home States Karnataka

'Ayushman Bharat, Arogya Karnataka' finally takes off

The scheme will provide annual health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually for Below Poverty Line families and it would be Rs 1.50 lakh for Above Poverty Line families. 

Published: 16th November 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Irrigation & Medical Education Minister D K Shivakumar (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state’s biggest health scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat, Arogya Karnataka’ has commenced operations and people can avail emergency medical services under it even without the Arogya Karnataka card which is being distributed.

The state government, which had signed a Memorandum of Understanding  with the Central Government on October 30 to implement the programme, had deferred the announcement on its implementation due to the election code of conduct which was in place then. 

Irrigation & Medical Education Minister D K Shivakumar kicked-off the scheme on Thursday.  

The process of issuing Arogya Karnataka cards is still taking place. 
It is not mandatory for availing emergency medical services, said the minister.

 

