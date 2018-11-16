Bhimgad Nature Camp now open to public

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Happy news for the nature lovers – it is finally time to experience the inexperienced depth of nature’s beauty and wilderness of the unique Bhimgad Wildlife Nature camp, where the beauty of nature goes beyond the imaginations and the wilderness takes a deeper shade of green, near Hemadaga check-post of Khanapur. The Forest department has finally opened Bhimgad Wildlife Natures Camp for the public from this month.

Though inaugurated about two years ago, BWNC was restricted for the public till last month. Several nature lovers tried to avail permission from the forest department to visit the camp and experience the nature around there. Some could succeed, but most of them failed in getting permission as Forest department clearly stated that it was a restricted area.

It has developed the camp with tents, dormitories, garden and toilets. The whole camp is covered with solar fencing and forest officials identified trekking paths and guides and experts have already been deputed at the camp.

