Disneyland dream at Brindavan Gardens a cause of concern? 

The government’s plan to develop KRS dam park on the lines of Disneyland Park in California has not gone down well with many in Mandya.

Published: 16th November 2018 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:29 AM

A view of Brindavan Gardens in KRS dam area

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

KRRS leader Nanjunde Gowda stressed the need of carrying out scientific study before going ahead with the project that will have three floor museum and 125-ft statue that has to be built with deep foundation. Since KRS reservoir is built on hard rock and they will be forced to use drilling machines and blast materials that may pose threat to the 80-year-old reservoir that is the lifeline of both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The government should think of upgrading the garden and look for a new location on north bank of the river for the project, many say. While Siddaratha Group of Hotel managing director Giri observed the Disneyland type project itself is a conflict with the original idea of having a horticulture garden. “Instead of people enjoying nature, they may come to play games here,” he said. Though the project will add revenue to economy and it may attract tourists daytime, he felt it is premature and is difficult to judge how and  when it will have its positive impact on hospitality industry. 

Safewheel Travels MD Prashanth said the government should look for a suitable location instead of having a Disneyland type project in KRS. “There is no point in setting up this project in Brindavan Gardens when they have an ample space to create one more location,” he said. He feared it would be difficult to handle so much crowd and create best facilities with park and basic amenities. “Why do we want to spoil such a beautiful garden created by Maharajas than opting for a new location,” he asked.

