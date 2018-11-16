Home States Karnataka

Kodagu girl scales Russian peak

A passionate climber and a nature lover, she looked forward to conquering the highest peaks, which lead her to Mt Elbrus in Russia. Mt Elbrus is the 10th highest peak in Europe.

Published: 16th November 2018 09:51 AM

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Bhavani, a small town girl from Napoklu, has become the pride of Kodagu after she became the first person from the district to climb the highest peak of Russia. Mounting Mt Elbrus alongside three other climbers from different countries, Bhavani was the fastest to scale 5,642 metres - within 8 hours - and holds the pride of hoisting Indian flag atop Russian peak. Daughter of Tekkada Nanjunda Swamy and Parvathi, Bhavani is from Peruru village of Napoklu. 

While she completed her schooling in Kodagu, she graduated from St Agnes College in Mangaluru and took to offbeat mountaineering course and went to become a teaching professional at The Himalayan Mountaineering Institute. A passionate climber and a nature lover, she looked forward to conquering the highest peaks, which lead her to Mt Elbrus in Russia. Mt Elbrus is the 10th highest peak in Europe.

Bhavani, along with three other climbers (all men) from Mexico, France and Romania, began their expedition during the midnight hours of October 18 and Bhavani reached the summit at 9.30 am on October 19 overtaking the three other climbers.

TAGS
Mt Elbrus Kodagu girl

