Now, enjoy water sports near Jog Falls

Starting Friday, visitors can enjoy  six different rides such as boating, kayaking, peddle boat, zip line, zorbing, and trampoline

Shirur lake near Jog Falls in Shivamogga district | Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In a first, a full-fledged water sports activity centre will be inaugurated at Shirur lake located near the Jog Falls. Located about 110 km from Shivamogga city, Jog Falls attracts nearly 4 lakh visitors each year. The water sports centre is located just 500 m from the falls.

Starting Friday, visitors can enjoy  six different rides such as boating, kayaking, peddle boat, zip line, zorbing, and trampoline. A Dandeli-based company,  which is operating river rafting in Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, has been given the tender to run the activities.

On Wednesday, Shivamogga DC K A Dayanand and officials from the administration visited the  lake and had a first hand experience of the rides. Dayanand was pleased with the activities and safety measures in place. The administration has agreed to market the lake which could be first in Malnad region to have all activities at one place. Shirur lake gets water from the dam upstream and hence water activities can be organised throughout the year.  

