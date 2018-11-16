Photos of  HC in Kannada movie: Government response sought in PIL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alleging that photos taken on Karnataka High Court premises, without permission, are being used for the trailer of a Kannada movie, Ananthu vs Nusrath, a city-based advocate N P Amrutesh has filed a rejoinder affidavit in court.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha sought a response from the government and adjourned the hearing to December 12.

The PIL filed by Amrutesh sought a probe, into the alleged security breach, by the Vidhana Soudha police.

According to the petitioner, the photoshoot was done inside the Advocates Association Library on August 15, 2017 , where photography and videography is banned. Police did not conduct a probe despite a complaint filed by the petitioner on October 14, 2017.