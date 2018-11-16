Home States Karnataka

Six corruption complaints filed against railway staffers through vigilance app

These were the only relevant complaints out of 37 complaints received by the Vigilance department, said a top railway official. 

railway coach factory -EPS

Vigilance department has received 37 complaints about South Western Railway employees so far (File photo | EPS)

BENGALURU: ‘Vigil’, the mobile app launched by the South Western Railway zone four months ago, as part of its anti-corruption drive, has brought to light six incidents of corruption at railway stations in the state. These were the only relevant complaints out of 37 complaints received by the Vigilance department, said a top railway official. 

Investigations are now underway against two railway employees. Swift action has been taken against touts and a parking contractor, who fleeced customers at Hassan, has been penalised. The contract of a railway stall owner at Yeswanthpur was cancelled due to overbilling for water bottles following public complaints. 

The app was launched on June 29 and can be downloaded from Google Play Store. 
Speaking to The New Indian Express about it, General Manager (GM), SWR, Ajay Kumar Singh said ‘Vigil’ has been downloaded over 500 times to date. “We have received 37 complaints about incidents taking place at railway stations in the state. However, the significance of the app is yet to be understood by the public. Only six complaints were relevant to the idea behind the app. The other complaints spoke about the tardiness of trains, specific stoppages, overcrowding in compartments and so on.”

Speaking about the railway employees being investigated for graft, the GM said, “We received a complaint about a Travelling Ticketing Examiner charging excess money when catching a ticketless passenger. The TTE is being investigated now. The other complaint we received was about an Assistant Loco Pilot for misusing his railway pass and travelling in a higher class. Prima facie evidence has been captured,” he said. 

A parking contractor at Hassan railway station, who overbilled customers, has been found guilty and a penalty will be levied. “Following complaints about touts operating at Hubballi railway division, two touts were nabbed and tickets worth `9,000 recovered,” Singh said. A complaint on the manipulation of High Speed Diesel oil, at Railway Container Depot, Chikkajajur, was received. Investigations revealed it was not true, he added. 

