Wild elephant attack: Death of camp elephant Rajesh raises questions

Meera Bhardwaj

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The death of a camp elephant in Dandeli forests has raised many questions about sustaining camps in core critical habitats and the lack of dedicated wildlife veterinary care in this region. This is the second time that a camp elephant in the state has died in such a serious attack by wild elephants.

Rajesh, a 57-year-old camp elephant, was killed by two wild tuskers at Phansoli Range of Kali Tiger Reserve. He died on Monday night when he sustained serious head injuries at 8.30am during the fight. Since he was tied and further hindered by his chains, he could not fight.



Despite sustained efforts by mahouts to divert the two tuskers, Rajesh was attacked. A question to be asked is why he was tied to a tree in the forest with no protection. If he was in musth, he should have been tied in the camp.

Camp elephants are tied with ‘chains and a hook’ and are left in the forest for additional feeding and wandering in the forest.

In the last 30-40 years, there have been many attacks by wild elephants. About two months back, in Nagarhole, a camp elephant died after being attacked.

Wildlife activists from Dandeli say, “He should not have been tied in the forest and being in musth, he would have attracted other elephants. His chains too proved to be a hindrance to ward off the attack. This tiger reserve lacks a dedicated wildlife vet and every time the doctor has to come from Shivamogga. It was too late to save Rajesh.”

A senior forest official said, “Since they cannot be kept in the camps, they are let out in the forests after their bath and feeding. What we give them is not enough. So letting them out is the best solution. However, since we have to track them the next morning, they are tied. At the most, they traverse a distance of 10km and not more. The mahouts can track them the next day.”