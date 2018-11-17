21-year-old held for rape of home-alone woman in Basaveshwaranagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week after the shocking rape and assault of a 33-year-old chartered accountant at knife-point in Basaveshwaranagar, a special police team arrested a 21-year-old employee of a furniture shop on Thursday night for the alleged crime. The victim, too, identified him and his style of speaking as he had spent almost three hours in the house after barging in on the night of November 8.

The victim, who hails from North India, had just returned from work that night when the accused Devaraj barged into her house knowing that she was alone. He has reportedly confessed to the rape and police are investigating his involvement in similar crimes earlier. The traumatised survivor now plans to return to her hometown, police said.

Devaraj was nabbed based on information from locals and auto drivers in the area. A resident of Kurubarahalli, he was earlier arrested on charges of vandalising vehicles in the locality and creating ruckus. He was living with his parents.

A senior police officer said they collected photographs of habitual offenders in the locality beside the victim’s description of the attacker’s physical appearance. They then approached auto drivers, tea stall and provision store owners and morning walkers in nearby parks to check whether they had seen the man before.

On Thursday, police zeroed in on Devaraj and nabbed him from the shop where he was working. They took him to his house where they found the victim’s smart phone and valuables he had robbed from her after allegedly raping her. However, he had not used the phone fearing the cops would trace him.

During interrogation, Devaraj confessed that he often visited the victim’s locality to monitor her movements before committing the crime. He had known the victim was alone at home on that day as her three roommates had left the city for Deepavali.

Police produced him before a magistrate who recorded his statement. He was also subjected to medical test as part of the investigations.