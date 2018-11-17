Home States Karnataka

21-year-old held for rape of home-alone woman in Basaveshwaranagar

The victim, too, identified him and his style of speaking as he had spent almost three hours in the house after barging in on the night of November 8.

Published: 17th November 2018 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week after the shocking rape and assault of a 33-year-old chartered accountant at knife-point in Basaveshwaranagar, a special police team arrested a 21-year-old employee of a furniture shop on Thursday night for the alleged crime. The victim, too, identified him and his style of speaking as he had spent almost three hours in the house after barging in on the night of November 8.

The victim, who hails from North India, had just returned from work that night when the accused Devaraj barged into her house knowing that she was alone. He has reportedly confessed to the rape and police are investigating his involvement in similar crimes earlier. The traumatised survivor now plans to return to her hometown, police said.

Devaraj was nabbed based on information from locals and auto drivers in the area. A resident of Kurubarahalli, he was earlier arrested on charges of vandalising vehicles in the locality and creating ruckus. He was living with his parents.

A senior police officer said they collected photographs of habitual offenders in the locality beside the victim’s description of the attacker’s physical appearance. They then approached auto drivers, tea stall and provision store owners and morning walkers in nearby parks to check whether they had seen the man before.

On Thursday, police zeroed in on Devaraj and nabbed him from the shop where he was working. They took him to his house where they found the victim’s smart phone and valuables he had robbed from her after allegedly raping her. However, he had not used the phone fearing the cops would trace him.
During interrogation, Devaraj confessed that he often visited the victim’s locality to monitor her movements before committing the crime. He had known the victim was alone at home on that day as her three roommates had left the city for Deepavali.

Police produced him before a magistrate who recorded his statement. He was also subjected to medical test as part of the investigations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp