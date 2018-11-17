Ambidant case: ED objects to taking its name

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raised objections to taking its name in the investigation into the Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd cheating case, in which former minister G Janardhana Reddy was arrested.

In a letter to the city police commissioner, the ED stated, “This is a matter of great concern that a press note issued by the office of Commissioner of Police in respect of investigations into the scam by a company by name Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd mentions this directorate and that accused had sought support regarding ED cases.

This not only maligned the public image of this agency but also led to avoidable media speculations.”