Cyclone Gaja effect: Rain expected in Karnataka on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While cyclone Gaja has wreaked havoc in parts of South Tamil Nadu, expectations of light to moderate rainfall due to the same was belied in parts of South Interior Karnataka. However, some rainfall is expected in southern parts of the state from Monday due to the effects of the cyclone manifesting as a low-pressure area over south east Arabian Sea after it moved from the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, meteorologists had forecasted moderate showers for Bengaluru and surrounding districts for the weekend, which was dependent on the location of cyclone Gaja’s landfall. Due to the location of its landfall, only parts of Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga and Kolar districts received some showers on Friday.

S S M Gavaskar, a scientist at Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, said that overcast conditions with isolated light showers are forecast for Saturday. Windy conditions are also likely to prevail in the south interior Karnataka region.

“We would have received some rainfall if the location of the cyclone’s landfall was further north along Tamil Nadu’s coast,” he said.

As per Indian Meteorological Department, the remnant of the above system after landfall is likely to emerge as a low-pressure area over south east Arabian Sea by Saturday. It is likely to become more marked and move westwards during the subsequent 24 hours. As a result, moderate showers are expected around the state, especially in south interior Karnataka and Malnad region.