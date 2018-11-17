Home States Karnataka

Karnataka millets may soon get own brand

​The state government is proposing the introduction of a millet-based menu once a week at Indira Canteens, government-run student hostels, and even for the mid-day meal scheme, Agriculture Minister sa

Published: 17th November 2018 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

millets

The state government is proposing the introduction of a millet-based menu once a week at Indira Canteens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to make the use of millets more popular in Karnataka, the state government is planning to introduce its own brand in the market for millets grown in Karnataka.

The crops, procured from farmers, will be branded and sold at outlets of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) as well as HOPCOMS outlets across the state.  Talks are underway with both these organisations for the same, according to government officials. At present, there are 14 different federations of farmers across the state with over 60,000 farmers producing organics and millets registered with them. “In the coming one year, all these federations will be brought under one umbrella and will procure the crop directly from farmers and deliver it to the doorsteps of consumers at an affordable price.

This mechanism will be put in place by the state,” said Agriculture minister Shivashankar Reddy on Friday.  The Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) will help the farmers avoid middlemen.

Millet menu at Indira Canteens

The state government is proposing the introduction of a millet-based menu once a week at Indira Canteens, government-run student hostels, and even for the mid-day meal scheme, Agriculture Minister said.

Fair to be bigger, better this time

Discussing the upcoming International Organics and Millet Fair, Reddy said the fair would be organised on a larger scale. More than 400 stalls are expected to come up, with roadshows to be held at Pune, Delhi and Dubai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
millets Karnataka millets Karnataka government KMF Shivashankar Reddy karnataka Agriculture minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp