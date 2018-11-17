Karnataka millets may soon get own brand

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to make the use of millets more popular in Karnataka, the state government is planning to introduce its own brand in the market for millets grown in Karnataka.

The crops, procured from farmers, will be branded and sold at outlets of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) as well as HOPCOMS outlets across the state. Talks are underway with both these organisations for the same, according to government officials. At present, there are 14 different federations of farmers across the state with over 60,000 farmers producing organics and millets registered with them. “In the coming one year, all these federations will be brought under one umbrella and will procure the crop directly from farmers and deliver it to the doorsteps of consumers at an affordable price.

This mechanism will be put in place by the state,” said Agriculture minister Shivashankar Reddy on Friday. The Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) will help the farmers avoid middlemen.

Millet menu at Indira Canteens



The state government is proposing the introduction of a millet-based menu once a week at Indira Canteens, government-run student hostels, and even for the mid-day meal scheme, Agriculture Minister said.

Fair to be bigger, better this time



Discussing the upcoming International Organics and Millet Fair, Reddy said the fair would be organised on a larger scale. More than 400 stalls are expected to come up, with roadshows to be held at Pune, Delhi and Dubai.