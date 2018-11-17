Karnataka: You can now register property online

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To cut down time taken for registration of property and make the process hassle-free, Department of Stamps and Registration on Friday launched online services that enable people to pre-book their appointment for registration and even enter their property details on the department website before visiting the sub-registrar’s office.

Pre-booking of appointment is one of the many services offered under ‘Kaveri online’, a web-based application that was launched by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. In the first phase, facility to pre-book appointment is available at all 43 sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru and will be expanded across the state in the next phase.

“Such online services are to ensure that people get government services without any hassle and middlemen are kept at bay,” the CM said. Even details for implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme is collected using a software developed to ensure that eligible farmers get the benefit as the government is committed to technology, he added.

As part of Kaveri online, the state government also launched a mobile app ‘Maulya’ that helps people locate any property in the state on the map and get guidance value of the property. Just by clicking on the map in the app, the user can get details like its location, survey number and the app even helps the user with details of sub-registrars office concerned. According to officials, it is first of its kind mobile application in the country.

The Kaveri online service will help users get encumbrance certificate and completion certificates online and online payment of stamp duty for registration of documents.

Online services