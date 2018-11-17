Home States Karnataka

University of Mysore gets new VC after 22 months

 Prof G Hemanth Kumar on Friday took over as the new vice-chancellor of University of Mysore.

University of Mysore (Photo| EPS)

MYSURU/BENGALURU: Prof G Hemanth Kumar on Friday took over as the new vice-chancellor of the University of Mysore. The post had been vacant for the last 22 months, ever since Prof K S Rangappa retired. Governor Vaju Bhai Vala on Friday cleared the appointment of Prof Kumar, who was recommended by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy from a panel of three names picked by a search committee headed by former vice-chancellor Prof Narayan Gowda.

The government had to constitute two search committees. The earlier one was quashed by the government itself and this committee, headed by Gowda was constituted. Governor had rejected the panel of names submitted by the earlier committee as people recommended were facing inquiries.

A native of Mysuru, Kumar is from a backward community. He did his schooling from Lakshmipuram government school and studied at JSS High School and Sharada Vilas College. Kumar did his post-graduation in computer science at University of Mysuru’s Manasa Gangothri campus. He was part of the first batch of the university’s computer science department in 1986.

He started his career as a teacher at JSS College and served for two years. He joined the university as a reader in 1999. He has to his credit 333 papers and has produced 20 doctorates.

Speaking to media persons, Kumar said he had never imagined that he would become vice-chancellor of the prestigious university. Seeking co-operation from teachers, the non-teaching staff and the students, he said he could address issues as he has been a student and a teacher in the same university.

Soon after his appointment, several academicians raised objections, saying his appointment as professor itself was declared illegal by the Ranga Vittalachar Committee which was appointed to look into irregularities in appointments made by the university during 2006-2007.

However, reacting to the allegations, Prof Kumar told The New Indian Express, “The decision of the government annulling our appointments was quashed by the court. I was allowed to submit my application only after the court judgement.”

