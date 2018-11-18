6 Mumbai tourists killed in accident near Hubballi  

P Krishna By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Six tourists from Mumbai were killed on the spot and 13 sustained injuries when a private tourist bus collided with a lorry near Annigeri on Hubballi-Gadag Road on Saturday. All the deceased were aged between 65 and 75 years and were sitting in the front seats of the bus when the accident took place.The incident occurred early morning when the driver of the bus was trying to negotiate a parked lorry on the road and hit another lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The mangled remains of the lorry and private

bus near Annigeri on Saturday

The private bus (KA 52 A 1139) was carrying 38 passengers on a Karnataka tour and all of them are from Mumbai and Pune. The police said the bus was heading towards Hampi from Hubballi and the lorry was coming from the opposite direction.

The occupants of the bus had stayed in Hubballi on Friday night after returning from Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district. They left Hubballi at 4.30am on Saturday and within an hour the bus met with the accident.

Veerabhadra (35) the driver of the bus who sustained injuries to his head and fractured his leg, is under treatment at the KIMS hospital. The attendant of the bus, Rajesh, is also injured and admitted to hospital.

The police have recorded their statements. The owner of the bus is from Bengaluru.The deceased are Vishwanath Matre (75), Dinakar Matre (74), Ramesh Jayapal (70), Sumedha Jemshedkar (65), Lahu Kelsurkar (65) and Suchitra Rahul (65), all from Mumbai. The bodies have been kept at Annigeri government hospital.

The injured have been shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital (KIMS).

“All the travellers in the bus were known to each other and most of them are involved in social activities,” said police.