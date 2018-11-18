Home States Karnataka

6 Mumbai tourists killed in accident near Hubballi  

 Six tourists from Mumbai were killed on the spot and 13 sustained injuries when a private tourist bus collided with a lorry near Annigeri on Hubballi-Gadag Road on Saturday.

Published: 18th November 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

By P Krishna
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Six tourists from Mumbai were killed on the spot and 13 sustained injuries when a private tourist bus collided with a lorry near Annigeri on Hubballi-Gadag Road on Saturday.  All the deceased were aged between 65 and 75 years and were sitting in the front seats of the bus when the accident took place.The incident occurred early morning when the driver of the bus was trying to negotiate a parked lorry on the road and hit another lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The mangled remains of the  lorry and private
bus near Annigeri on Saturday

The private bus (KA 52 A 1139) was carrying 38 passengers on a Karnataka tour and all of them are from Mumbai and Pune. The police said the bus was heading towards Hampi from Hubballi and the lorry was coming from the opposite direction.

The occupants of the bus had stayed in Hubballi on Friday night after returning from Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district. They left Hubballi at 4.30am on Saturday and within an hour the bus met with the accident.

Veerabhadra (35) the driver of the bus who sustained injuries to his head and fractured his leg, is under treatment at the KIMS hospital. The attendant of the bus, Rajesh, is also injured and admitted to hospital.

The police have recorded their statements. The owner of the bus is from Bengaluru.The deceased are Vishwanath Matre (75), Dinakar Matre (74), Ramesh Jayapal (70), Sumedha Jemshedkar (65), Lahu Kelsurkar (65) and Suchitra Rahul (65), all from Mumbai. The bodies have been kept at Annigeri government hospital. 

The injured have been shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital (KIMS). 
“All the travellers in the bus were known to each other and most of them are involved in social activities,” said police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp