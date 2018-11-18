Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government to hold discussions on irrigation projects on December 6

It was also informed that the state was pursuing the issue in court as it had filed a Special Leave Petition requesting more water from the Mahadayi river to Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government has decided to invite all former chief ministers and water resources ministers for a discussion regarding various irrigation projects in Karnataka, on December 6. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy regarding the Mahadayi Tribunal on Saturday.

During the meeting with various state ministers and officials, the steps taken after the recent decision by the Tribunal was discussed. It was also informed that the state was pursuing the issue in court as it had filed a Special Leave Petition requesting more water from the Mahadayi river to Karnataka.

