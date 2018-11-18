Home States Karnataka

Not allowed to write exam, NIT-K student ends life

The deceased, identified as mechanical engineering student Anand Pathak (20), hailed from Lathur in Maharashtra.

Published: 18th November 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead, hand

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  A third year engineering student of  National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, jumped to death from the sixth floor of his college building on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Anand Pathak (20), hailed from Lathur in Maharashtra. He was pursuing mechanical engineering. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Uma Prashant said Anand jumped off from a window iof the mechanical wing building of the college. Sources said Anand took the extreme around 2.30 pm after he was not allowed to write the semester exam which was underway. 

Prof Narendranath S, head of the department of mechanical engineering lodged a complaint with Suratkal police who shifted the body for post-mortem. 

Parents informed

Police said Anand’s parents have been informed and they are on their way to Suratkal. 
Anand’s suicide has sent shock waves on the NITK campus. Students recalled him as a good boy who was in NITK Music Club. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
student suicide NIT-K student suicide National Institute of Technology Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp