Not allowed to write exam, NIT-K student ends life

MANGALURU: A third year engineering student of National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, jumped to death from the sixth floor of his college building on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Anand Pathak (20), hailed from Lathur in Maharashtra. He was pursuing mechanical engineering.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Uma Prashant said Anand jumped off from a window iof the mechanical wing building of the college. Sources said Anand took the extreme around 2.30 pm after he was not allowed to write the semester exam which was underway.

Prof Narendranath S, head of the department of mechanical engineering lodged a complaint with Suratkal police who shifted the body for post-mortem.

Parents informed



Police said Anand’s parents have been informed and they are on their way to Suratkal.

Anand’s suicide has sent shock waves on the NITK campus. Students recalled him as a good boy who was in NITK Music Club.