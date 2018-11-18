Soon, policy on mobile towers in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The state government will soon come out with a policy for installation of mobile phone and other towers. Urban Development Minister U T Khader said the draft of the policy is ready and will be notified after a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara who is also in-charge of Bengaluru where the problem is grave. Khader said the government decided to come out with the policy in view of frequent frictions between people over the erection of the mobile phone towers.

He indicated that the new policy, which the government wants to be a model for the entire country, may prevent the installation of frequency towers close to educational institutions and thickly populated areas.

It will also have provisions to remove the existing ones which are causing threat to the people nearby, the minster pointed out at a press meet here on Saturday.

He said the buildings that will allow towers to be erected on it will have to mention the same in the building plan at the time of construction besides making the structure fit to take the load. Even the existing buildings will have to make necessary changes in their building plans if they wish to have towers. At present, the minister said, the towers are being installed without even checking the strength of the building foundation.

In the absence of a clear-cut policy currently, some take permission from the urban and rural local bodies for installation of towers, while others don’t. No department has data about the number of towers.