Was only doing my duty, says forest officer

Forest officials say Hanumanthayya was merely doing his duty as a forest officer to recover 197 acres in survey number 90/94 in Masaruru reserve forest.

By Meera Bhardwaj
BENGALURU: Range forest officer Gattu Hanumanthayya, who has been blamed for the death of a villager during a planned eviction drive in Masaruru reserve forest in Ripponpet range, is unfazed by the allegations against him. “I am prepared to fulfill my responsibilities to the best of my abilities in any posting. If they transfer me, I have to accept it. But I won’t take things lying down. I will discharge my duty as per the law. I need the support of my colleagues and the department.”

Hanumanthayya has reportedly told his senior officers not to transfer him and to allow him to evict the encroachers.

The 39-year-old officer had to face several problems on the personal front for going by the book. Married for 11 years with three children, it is traumatic at times for the family, but he says they are used to it now. In 2011, he was attacked and assaulted by some people while recovering forest lands in Gangavathi (Ballari forest division). He suffered serious injuries and still nurses the wounds. He also reportedly had a run-in with a local ZP member as he had arrested the latter for allegedly assaulting forest staff at a check post. Hanumanthayya has been transferred three times in the last 10 years.

Forest officials say: “Forest land in Ripponpet were encroached under Forest Rights Act but the claims of non-tribals were rejected following which the land was being recovered. The RFO had made three attempts to recover the land but somehow or the other, it got delayed. Finally, when he began the process on Friday evening with revenue, police protection, fire and ambulance, the forest officer was physically obstructed, stopped and harassed by people.”

Comments(1)

  • dr desh deepak
    Great work range officer
    12 days ago reply
