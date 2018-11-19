Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara tweets to Sushma Swaraj to rescue fishers in Iran

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday took to Twitter and sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s help to rescue 18 fishermen from Bhatkal in Karnataka who have been detained in Iran.

“Our fishermen from Karnataka have been detained on a fishing boat for more than a month. @SushmaSwaraj ji, I urge you to speak with our Indian Ambassador in Tehran to provide essential supplies to them immediately and take all measures to secure their immediate release (sic)” Parameshwara tweeted on Sunday seeking the Union government’s intervention in the matter.

As many as 18 fishermen from Bhatkal were detained after they allegedly inadvertently reached Iranian waters. The fishermen had set sail from Dubai towards India before they ended up in Iranian waters and were detained by the country’s security forces. Families of the fishermen have petitioned the local administration seeking help and rescue.