H D Kumaraswamy government set to fill 10,445 vacant posts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After wooing farmers with the farm loan waiver, the H D Kumaraswamy government is trying to draw the youth by initiating the process of filling up 10,445 vacant posts in various government departments. The backward Hyderabad-Karnataka region has special reason to cheer as the recruitment will be conducted by incorporating region-based reservation as Article 371(J) provides for reservation for Hyderabad-Karnataka candidates.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has issued the circular to principal secretaries and heads of all departments to initiate the process under the direct recruitment procedures. The highest number of vacancies are in the Urban Development Department with 3,467 posts to be filled.

“The process should be completed at the earliest in cases where the recruitment process is already on. A separate cadre should be formed for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and necessary rules should be followed in filling the vacancies... Routine administration is being hampered due to posts lying vacant in most of the departments. Action should be initiated to fill the posts on priority basis,” Vijay Bhaskar said.

In all, 10,187 posts are being filled through direct recruitment process and these do not include Class A and Class B officers.

The state government is trying to complete the entire process by the end of this year, sources in Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms told The New Indian Express. According to a report compiled by the state government, 1.67 lakh posts are vacant in various departments.

VACANCIES BEING FILLED

419— Agriculture

1,345 —Higher Education

3,467 — Urban Development

291 — Animal Husbandry & Fisheries

386 — Backward Classes Welfare

162 — Commerce and Industries

164 — Cooperation

12 — DPAR

784 — Energy

159 — Finance

36 — Food and Civil Supplies

38 —Forest

187 —Home

6 —Horticulture

& Sericulture

5 —Housing

61 —Kannada and Culture

4 —Law

823 — Medical Education

361 —Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf

29 —Primary and Secondary Education

417 —PWD

41 —RDPR

12 —Revenue

143 —Skills Development

326 —Social Welfare

29 —Tourism

29 —Transport

583 —Water Resources

79 —Women

and Child Development

47 —Health and Family Welfare