H D Kumaraswamy government set to fill 10,445 vacant posts

BENGALURU: After wooing farmers with the farm loan waiver, the H D Kumaraswamy government is trying to draw the youth by initiating the process of filling up 10,445 vacant posts in various government departments. The backward Hyderabad-Karnataka region has special reason to cheer as the recruitment will be conducted by incorporating region-based reservation as Article 371(J) provides for reservation for Hyderabad-Karnataka candidates.
Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has issued the circular to principal secretaries and heads of all departments to initiate the process under the direct recruitment procedures. The highest number of vacancies are in the Urban Development Department with 3,467 posts to be filled.
“The process should be completed at the earliest in cases where the recruitment process is already on. A separate cadre should be formed for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and necessary rules should be followed in filling the vacancies... Routine administration is being hampered due to posts lying vacant in most of the departments. Action should be initiated to fill the posts on priority basis,” Vijay Bhaskar said.
In all, 10,187 posts are being filled through direct recruitment process and these do not include Class A and Class B officers.
The state government is trying to complete the entire process by the end of this year, sources in Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms told The New Indian Express. According to a report compiled by the state government, 1.67 lakh posts are vacant in various departments.
VACANCIES BEING FILLED
419— Agriculture
1,345 —Higher Education
3,467 — Urban Development
291 — Animal Husbandry & Fisheries
386 — Backward Classes Welfare
162 — Commerce and Industries
164 — Cooperation
12 — DPAR
784 — Energy
159 — Finance
36 — Food and Civil Supplies
38 —Forest
187 —Home
6 —Horticulture
& Sericulture
5 —Housing
61 —Kannada and Culture
4 —Law
823 — Medical Education
361 —Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf
29 —Primary and Secondary Education
417 —PWD
41 —RDPR
12 —Revenue
143 —Skills Development
326 —Social Welfare
29 —Tourism
29 —Transport
583 —Water Resources
79 —Women
and Child Development
47 —Health and Family Welfare