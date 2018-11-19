Home States Karnataka

H D Kumaraswamy government set to fill 10,445 vacant posts

According to a report compiled by the state government, 1.67 lakh posts are vacant in various departments. 

Published: 19th November 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After wooing farmers with the farm loan waiver, the H D Kumaraswamy government is trying to draw the youth by initiating the process of filling up 10,445 vacant posts in various government departments. The backward Hyderabad-Karnataka region has special reason to cheer as the recruitment will be conducted by incorporating region-based reservation as Article 371(J) provides for reservation for Hyderabad-Karnataka candidates.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has issued the circular to principal secretaries and heads of all departments to initiate the process under the direct recruitment procedures. The highest number of vacancies are in the Urban Development Department with 3,467 posts to be filled.

“The process should be completed at the earliest in cases where the recruitment process is already on. A separate cadre should be formed for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and necessary rules should be followed in filling the vacancies... Routine administration is being hampered due to posts lying vacant in most of the departments. Action should be initiated to fill the posts on priority basis,” Vijay Bhaskar said.
In all, 10,187 posts are being filled through direct recruitment process and these do not include Class A and Class B officers.

The state government is trying to complete the entire process by the end of this year, sources in Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms told The New Indian Express. According to a report compiled by the state government, 1.67 lakh posts are vacant in various departments. 

VACANCIES BEING FILLED

419— Agriculture  
1,345 —Higher Education
3,467 — Urban Development
291 — Animal Husbandry & Fisheries
386 — Backward Classes Welfare
162 — Commerce and Industries
164 — Cooperation
12 — DPAR
784 — Energy
159 — Finance
36 — Food and Civil Supplies
38 —Forest
187 —Home
6 —Horticulture 
& Sericulture
5 —Housing
61 —Kannada and Culture
4 —Law
823 — Medical Education
361 —Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf
29 —Primary and Secondary Education
417 —PWD
41 —RDPR
12 —Revenue
143 —Skills Development
326 —Social Welfare
29 —Tourism
29 —Transport
583 —Water Resources
79 —Women 
and Child Development
47 —Health and Family Welfare

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
farmers H D Kumaraswamy jobs

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sugureshwar
    This all job is Reqruitment for the future destination and available to the un employees
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp