Krishi Mela in Karnataka sees over 13l visitors, Rs 5.82 Lakh in business

Tushar Kaushik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The four-day Krishi Mela held at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) here concluded by registering heavy footfall on Sunday, after about 5.5 lakh people visited it. Chief Minister

H D Kumaraswamy too visited the fair and presented awards for the best stalls and exhibitions.

Bengalureans throng Krishi

Mela at GKVK on Sunday |

Nagaraja Gadekal

The statistics related to the event give a picture of the extent of its reach this year. According to records compiled by the University of Agricultural Sciences, during the four days, the event attracted approximately 13.10 lakh visitors and the 750 stalls at the mela recorded transactions worth `5.82 lakh.

Though primarily a marketplace for agricultural equipment, there was enough at the mela to attract the general public — whether it was the sunflower fields which served as the most popular background for clicking pictures or Parameshwar, the giant bull whose semen was sold for `1,200 per batch. The food stalls — always a crowd pulling part of any event — which served cuisines from across the state, also attracted huge number of people.

Speaking at the event, CM Kumaraswamy said several visitors to the mela had visited demonstration plots, which he termed as a ‘good symptom.’ “More farmers should participate and visit the mela so that they can get access to latest technology and thereby increase their income,” he said. The CM presented awards to stalls in 16 categories.

Vice Chancellor of UAS Dr S Rajendra Pratap said increased coverage by media this time helped increase the number of visitors to the event as compared to the previous editions of it.

Saplings appeared to be a popular purchase, as several visitors could be seen carrying one or more of them. D C Sindharaju, a seller of toys and trinklets at Kalasipalyam market, tried his luck at the fair on Sunday, and was not disappointed. “There were many visitors today, and not just me, all the traders here have made good business,” he said.

The event also proved advantageous for owners of stalls, most of which received a steady stream of visitors. Jagadish P from Tiptur, who was manning a stall selling glue sticks made of tree paste, said, he only got space to set up a stall on Saturday, and since then had received a good number of visitors.