Home States Karnataka

Krishi Mela in Karnataka sees over 13l visitors, Rs 5.82 Lakh in business

The event also proved advantageous for owners of stalls, most of which received a steady stream of visitors.

Published: 19th November 2018 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy presents the State Level Progressive Farmer Awards to winners at the Krishi Mela 2018 held at Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The four-day Krishi Mela held at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) here concluded by registering heavy footfall on Sunday, after about 5.5 lakh people visited it. Chief Minister 
H D Kumaraswamy too visited the fair and presented awards for the best stalls and exhibitions.

Bengalureans throng Krishi
Mela at GKVK on Sunday |
Nagaraja Gadekal

The statistics related to the event give a picture of the extent of its reach this year. According to records compiled by the University of Agricultural Sciences, during the four days, the event attracted approximately 13.10 lakh visitors and the 750 stalls at the mela recorded transactions worth `5.82 lakh.

Though primarily a marketplace for agricultural equipment, there was enough at the mela to attract the general public — whether it was the sunflower fields which served as the most popular background for clicking pictures or Parameshwar, the giant bull whose semen was sold for `1,200 per batch. The food stalls — always a crowd pulling part of any event — which served cuisines from across the state, also attracted huge number of people.

Speaking at the event, CM Kumaraswamy said several visitors to the mela had visited demonstration plots, which he termed as a ‘good symptom.’ “More farmers should participate and visit the mela so that they can get access to latest technology and thereby increase their income,” he said. The CM presented awards to stalls in 16 categories.

Vice Chancellor of UAS Dr S Rajendra Pratap said increased coverage by media this time helped increase the number of visitors to the event as compared to the previous editions of it.

Saplings appeared to be a popular purchase, as several visitors could be seen carrying one or more of them. D C Sindharaju, a seller of toys and trinklets at Kalasipalyam market, tried his luck at the fair on Sunday, and was not disappointed. “There were many visitors today, and not just me, all the traders here have made good business,” he said.

The event also proved advantageous for owners of stalls, most of which received a steady stream of visitors. Jagadish P from Tiptur, who was manning a stall selling glue sticks made of tree paste, said, he only got space to set up a stall on Saturday, and since then had received a good number of visitors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishi Mela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp