By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After announcing dress codes for women in schools, colleges, pubs etc, if Chief Minister decides then there might be a dress code for men on the beaches in Karnataka. State Women’s Commission’s chief NG Nagalakshmi Bai has written a letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy requesting him to strictly implement a dress code for men on beaches.

Reason being, she saw a few men strolling naked on the Gokarna beach a few days ago, when she went there for a holiday. In the letter, she said that these kind of men and incidents of male nudity poses threat to the safety of women and children.

“It is a threat to the safety of women and children. When we know that there are all sorts of people who visit beaches, it is difficult to patrol on these beaches too. Now, if we have men walking naked...it can be extremely dangerous,” Nagalakshmi told TNIE.

When asked what according to her should be the dress code, she said, “Men can wear shorts and a t-shirt. They can also wear track pants too.”

Her move has evoked a strong opposition from men’s support groups. Speaking to TNIE, Kumar Jahgirdar of CRISP said if there is a dress code, then it has to be for both men and women. “Why is it assumed that only men will cause threat to women on the beach? Can’t women cause threat or distraction to men with the attire they wear on the beach? If there is a dress code implemented then it should be for both.”

He said there are many issues which needs immediate attention and Nagalakshmibai should work towards resolving them. “Men can’t wear suits and safaris to the beach. It’s a place where they go for tanning and fun. One cannot expect a dress code on the beach,” he added.