Is God different for men and women, Siddaramaiah asks BJP on Sabarimala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the controversy over the Supreme Court decision to allow women to enter Ayyappa temple continues to rage, former chief minister Siddaramaiah supported the court’s decision and took a dig at BJP for politicising the issue.

Speaking to reporters he said that BJP was using such sensitive issues to reap political dividends by dividing the people. “BJP is not committed towards social justice. While BJP hails the decision of the Supreme Court against triple talaq as a great achievement, they are opposed (to women’s rights) when it comes to visiting Lord Ayyappa’s temple,” he said.

Everyone can visit temples of their choice and there is no gender difference with respect to this issue. “Is God different for men and women?” he asked.

He accused the Central government of ignoring the problems faced by the people and sowing differences between communities by politicising such sensitive issues.

Taking a dig at Narendra Modi, he said that while he regularly conducts his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he was not ready to speak in the Parliament. Due to his policies, such as the highest rate of GST in the world, many businesses and people have suffered, he added.