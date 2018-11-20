Home States Karnataka

Is God different for men and women, Siddaramaiah asks BJP on Sabarimala

He accused the Central government of ignoring the problems faced by the people and sowing differences between communities by politicising such sensitive issues.

Published: 20th November 2018

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | EPS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the controversy over the Supreme Court decision to allow women to enter Ayyappa temple continues to rage, former chief minister Siddaramaiah supported the court’s decision and took a dig at BJP for politicising the issue.

Speaking to reporters he said that BJP was using such sensitive issues to reap political dividends by dividing the people. “BJP is not committed towards social justice. While BJP hails the decision of the Supreme Court against triple talaq as a great achievement, they are opposed (to women’s rights) when it comes to visiting Lord Ayyappa’s temple,” he said.

Everyone can visit temples of their choice and there is no gender difference with respect to this issue. “Is God different for men and women?” he asked.

Taking a dig at Narendra Modi, he said that while he regularly conducts his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he was not ready to speak in the Parliament. Due to his policies, such as the highest rate of GST in the world, many businesses and people have suffered, he added.

  • Sukumar.talpady
    Yes
    10 days ago reply

  • Sukumar.talpady
    Mr.Siddaramaiah is correct in asking this question . Yes God does differentiate between men and women . But Siddaramaiahji ! you should have the courage to ask this question to other communities also where women are not allowed inside the worshipping places. Mr.Siddaramaiahji let us know your reply .
    10 days ago reply
