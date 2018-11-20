Kannada Sammelana will now be held at UAS campus

Home States Karnataka

DHARWAD: After weeks of confusion and debates, the Kannada Sahitya Parishat has finalised the campus of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) as the venue for upcoming All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, scheduled to be held between January 4 and 6.

The venue was finalised on Monday evening after having two hours-long discussions with various committee members and senior writers including Patil Puttappa (Papu).

President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Manu Baligar admitted that finalising the venue was a challenge but finally the UAS campus was decided as majority of the members accepted it. “Some of the cultural events and plays will be staged in locations that are in city centre. Plays will be staged at Rangayana and music concerts at will be held at Kala Bhavan,” he said.

How UAS scored over KCD

To organise an event which witnesses footfalls up to three lakh people in three days, the KCD grounds seemed smaller whereas the UAS campus is located on the outskirts of the city and there is no issue of vehicle parking. Besides the campus organises annual Krishi Mela where nearly 10 lakh people visit within a span of four days.

