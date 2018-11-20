Karnataka government mulls banning college students from bringing vehicles to campuses

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students in colleges across the state could soon be asked to leave their vehicles at home. The state government is considering a proposal banning students from bringing their vehicles to college campuses in order to promote public transport.

The proposal, which will be discussed by Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda with college managements soon, also seeks to address increasing levels of pollution and accident rates. The meeting will be held with the Vice-Chancellors of all state universities, representatives from private and deemed to be universities and also representatives of private professional college managements.

Speaking to Express, G T Devegowda said there were other alternatives for students. “Students can use public transport, college buses and other means. In a city like Bengaluru, now we have metro connectivity as well. There is a need to take such measures before pollution levels worsen.”

According to sources from the higher education department, the proposal was mooted after officials found thousands of vehicles parked on the premises of various higher education institutions.

“Recently we attended an event with the minister and we were surprised to see the number of vehicles parked on the premises as well as outside. We enquired with the college and were told that all vehicles belong to students,” said a senior official.

“After coming back from the event, we discussed some steps which the department could take up for improvement of the system and the minister mentioned about the sheer number of vehicles and asked us to arrange for a meeting with heads of institutions to discuss a ban on the same,” the official said.

On the possibility of college managements demanding more money for providing transportation, minister G T Devegowda said most of the bikes and cars parked on college campuses were expensive ones. “Each student must be spending at least D5,000 to maintain them. When this is the case, why can’t they pay transportation fees charged by colleges?,” he asked before going on to say that students must consider not using their vehicles as their contribution to the fight against pollution. “I will try and convince college managements to charge a nominal fee towards transportation provided by them,” he said.

Plans under discussion