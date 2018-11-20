Home States Karnataka

Transfer of Mysuru land case against Siddaramaiah sought

Siddaramaiah had allegedly built a house in violation of MUDA rules, with the connivance of co-accused in the case.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU: Nearly five months after an FIR was registered at the Lakshmipuram police station here against former chief minister Siddaramaiah and three others on June 23, the police are yet to start investigation in the case involving alleged violation of rules to construct a house on agricultural land. Irked by the delay, the complainant in the case, social activist N Gangaraju, has now urged top police officials to hand over the probe to a different investigative agency or a DCP-level police officer. 

It is alleged that Siddaramaiah, listed as prime accused in the case, had bought 10 guntas of land from one Sannamma, wife of late Sanne Gowda at Hinkal village in the taluk on December 15, 1997. The sale deed number was 4824. 

Siddaramaiah had allegedly built a house in violation of MUDA rules, with the connivance of co-accused in the case. However, on September 29, 2003,  the same house was sold for about Rs 1 crore.

Siddaramaiah

