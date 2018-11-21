Home States Karnataka

Criminal case against RSS leader, MP quashed

The notices were served when assembly elections were nearing, they claimed.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big relief to RSS leader Dr Kalladka Prabhakara Bhat and Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, the High Court on Tuesday quashed the case registered against them by Bantwal police for protesting in violation of prohibitory orders in relation to the murder of RSS worker Sharath Madiwala.

Justice Ashok G Nijagannavar quashed the proceedings against them while allowing the petition filed by Kateel and others on the ground that there were lapses in filing of the complaint as the same was not filed by competent authorities.

The petitioners have contended that the the FIR was registered by the police owing to political pressure and there was a delay of seven months in issuing notices by Bantwal town police asking them to appear before them for investigation.

The notices were served when assembly elections were nearing, they claimed. The police had issued notices to them on February 15, 2018. According to the petition, the police had registered a suo motu case on July 7, 2017 under Sections 142, 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order) and 149 (offence of common object) of IPC, for violating prohibitory orders clamped by the Deputy Commissioner, by holding a procession over the murder of RSS worker Sharath Madiwala.

The case was registered against RSS leader Prabhakara Bhat, Mangaluru MP Nalin Kumar Kateel,  MLAs Rajesh Naik, V Sunil Kumar, MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary, former MLC Ganesh Karnik, former MLA Padmanabha Kottary and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakara Bhat Nalin Kumar Kateel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp