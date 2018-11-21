Five killed, two injured in accident

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Five people were killed and two injured in a mishap on the outskirts of Honaganahalli at Babaleshwara of Vijayapura late at night on Tuesday.The accident occurred after a lorry rammed into a jeep which was carrying seven daily wage workers in it, including the driver.The lorry driver and cleaner have suffered minor injuries in the accident.

All the seven people belong to Pune, who were working on contract for the road doubling project between Vijayapura and Bagalkot at National Highway-52 (Hubballi-Kalburagi).