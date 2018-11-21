Gauri Lankesh case: SIT to file supplementary chargesheet soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh is all set to submit a supplementary chargesheet to the court soon. The SIT has to submit it before November 30.They have prepared chargesheet of 5,000 pages and will submit it to the Special Court to try Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act by this week or early next week.

As many as 17 persons have been named accused. While 16 are already arrested, Nihal alias Dada is still at large. Amol Kale alias Bhaisaab, a mechanical engineer from Pune, has been named as the prime accused in a revised list of accused, while the suspected shooter Parashuram Waghmare, has been named accused number two.

Ganesh Miskin, who allegedly rode the bike on which the shooter reached Lankesh’s home, is named the third accused while Amit Baddi, who allegedly drove a getaway car carrying the rider and the shooter after the commission of the offence, is the fourth accused. Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot at the doorstep of her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017.