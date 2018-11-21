Home States Karnataka

H D Kumaraswamy buys peace with cane farmers, warns factories

After a 6-hour-long marathon meeting with farmers on Tuesday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy may have managed to bring them on board over the sugarcane crisis, at least for the time being.

Published: 21st November 2018 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a 6-hour-long marathon meeting with farmers on Tuesday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy may have managed to bring them on board over the sugarcane crisis, at least for the time being. Apart from pressing on the sugar factories to pay up Rs 38 crore in arrears of  Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for this year, the government has also decided to consider the claims of farmers that ex-field agreements — informal agreements between farmers and sugar factories promising higher rates above the FRP — running into Rs 450 crore should also be paid.

The CM has asked sugar factory owners to meet him before November 22 to decide on the fate on ex-field prices. Kumaraswamy, who had come under severe criticism by protesting farmers, made an emotional appeal to representatives of the farming community that their anger against him was not justified since he had assumed office barely six months ago.

“Sugar factories have made a commitment to farmers through notices and oral agreements that they would pay higher prices. Upon such an assurance, farmers have supplied cane. Whether there was an official record or not, factories should keep their promise,” Kumaraswamy said while addressing the press after the meeting.

While hundreds of farmers were present at the meeting, only six representatives of sugar factory owners participated. The representatives expressed their inability to commit to the payment of Rs 450 crore in ex-field dues claimed by farmers, forcing the CM to insist on a direct meeting with factory owners. The government is also considering regularisation of weighing machines and supply records in factories to ensure that farmers aren’t cheated, the CM added. He warned factory owners against skipping the meeting and insisted that they come up with issues, if any, to be discussed.

While sugarcane supply to some factories has been restored in Belagavi, farmers’ unions have decided to take a unanimous call on Wednesday after a meeting in Belagavi. “There is an urgent need to re-evaluate FRP under  State Advisory Price (SAP) but it was removed by the previous Siddaramaiah government. All we are asking for is price regulation by the state,” said Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha.

Cases to be dropped

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that cases booked against farmers, farmer leaders in the last 7-8 years will be dropped. All cases filed against farmers during protests, including the one in Belagavi on Sunday, will be dropped after cabinet approval. “We have decided to withdraw all cases filed against farmers and farmer union leaders booked during protests in the last 7-8 years. The cabinet will approve the process,” Kumaraswamy said. The chief minister also assured farmers that loopholes in the Karnataka Sugarcane (Regulation of Purchase and Supply) Act, 2013, will be set right to protect the farming community.

Cracking
The Whip
■ Sugar factories will have to honour commitment on higher prices made to sugarcane farmers
■ Govt considering regularising weighing machines and supply records in sugar factories
■ CM insists on direct meeting with factory owners, warns them not to skip it

No immediate benefit of farm loan waiver
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s crop loan waiver scheme is unlikely to bear any fruit before the
2019 Lok Sabha elections as the delivery of his promise will take another two to four years, say officials involved in the implementation.

BJP to hold protests for farmers today
The BJP is all set to turn up the heat on the H D Kumaraswamy government by tapping on farmers’ anger. It will organise state-wide protests on Wednesday against the government’s alleged failure to implement farm loan waiver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Fair and Remunerative Price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp