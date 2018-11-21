Karnataka: Five killed and two injured after lorry rams into jeep

By Express News Service

VIJAYPUR: Five people were killed and two injured in a mishap on the outskirts of Honaganahalli at Babaleshwara of Vijayapura late at night on Tuesday.

The accident occurred after a lorry rammed into a jeep which was carrying seven daily wage workers in it including the driver. The lorry driver and cleaner have suffered minor injuries.

All the seven people belong to Pune, who were working on contract for the road doubling project between Vijayapura and Bagalkot at National Highway-52 (Hubballi-Kalburagi). The accident happened while they were returning home from work.

Five died at the incident spot and two are seriously injured. The injured were rushed to the district hospital for medical care. The police are yet to find the identity of the deceased and have sent the bodies for autopsy. A case has been registered against the lorry driver in the Babaleshwar Police Station.