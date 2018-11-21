Karnataka government mulls barring marriages of runaway couples in its temples

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Muzrai department is planning to put a stop to conducting marriages of runaway couples at temples that come under its purview. Although no order has been issued to this effect yet, the authorities are considering the move to prevent embarrassment to the priests and the department when the parents lodge complaints, officials said.

Department officials said that their experience in several such cases has shown that parents often file complaints after the elopement of their ward, and the priest who conducted the marriage is summoned as a witness. “It is an embarrassment for the priests and the department. After the issue was raised, we are planning to issue an order banning elopement marriages in temples under the Muzrai department,’’ a senior official told The New Indian Express.

Muzrai Minister Rajashekar Basavaraj Patil said he was aware of the issue. “In some cases, even minors get married as there is no mechanism to check that. We will discuss it with officials. Our commissioner is on leave and when he comes back, we will take further action,’’ he said. He added that no circular has been issued at present.

“We may seek Aadhaar card to get the age of the bride and the groom. These proposals are in initial stages. After the meeting, we will get a clearer picture,’’ a source said.Young couples who elope to get married prefer to do so in temples as it is convenient and quick, and they can solemnise their marriage without any hurdles. In Karnataka, there are 34,559 temples under the Muzrai department. Of these, 175 temples are Class A (whose annual income is above Rs 25 lakh), 163 are Class B (annual income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh) and 34,221 are Class C temples (annual income less than Rs 5 lakh).The proposed order pertains only to those eloping to get married, and not to couples who come to temples with their families for marriage.

PF, ESI FOR PRIESTS?

Under the chairmanship of Muzrai department commissioner, a panel has been formed to provide better facilities to priests and others workers at temples. “We are expecting to get a report in the next 15 days . There is demand for better salary, provident fund, ESI facilities to priests. We will discuss all that and get them approved,’’ Patil said.

Temples popular for solemnising marriages

Nimishamba temple, Srirangapatna, Mandya

Srikanteshwara temple, Nanjangud, Mysuru

Biligiriranganatha temple, Chamarajanagar

Venkataramana temple, Arsikere, Hassan

Banashankari temple, Bengaluru