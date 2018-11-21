Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government mulls barring marriages of runaway couples in its temples

The Muzrai department is planning to put a stop to conducting marriages of runaway couples at temples that come under its purview.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Muzrai department is planning to put a stop to conducting marriages of runaway couples at temples that come under its purview. Although no order has been issued to this effect yet, the authorities are considering the move to prevent embarrassment to the priests and the department when the parents lodge complaints, officials said.  

Department officials said that their experience in several such cases has shown that parents often file complaints after the elopement of their ward, and the priest who conducted the marriage is summoned as a witness. “It is an embarrassment for the priests and the department. After the issue was raised, we are planning to issue an order banning elopement marriages in temples under the Muzrai department,’’ a senior official told The New Indian Express.

Muzrai Minister Rajashekar Basavaraj Patil said he was aware of the issue. “In some cases, even minors get married as there is no mechanism to check that. We will discuss it with officials. Our commissioner is on leave and when he comes back, we will take further action,’’ he said. He added that no circular has been issued at present.

“We may seek Aadhaar card to get the age of the bride and the groom. These proposals are in initial stages. After the meeting, we will get a clearer picture,’’ a source said.Young couples who elope to get married prefer to do so in temples as it is convenient and quick, and they can solemnise their marriage without any hurdles. In Karnataka, there are 34,559 temples under the Muzrai department. Of these, 175 temples are Class A (whose annual income is above Rs 25 lakh), 163 are Class B (annual income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh) and 34,221 are Class C temples (annual income less than Rs 5 lakh).The proposed order pertains only to those eloping to get married, and not to couples who come to temples with their families for marriage.

PF, ESI FOR PRIESTS?

Under the chairmanship of Muzrai department commissioner, a panel has been formed to provide better facilities to priests and others workers at temples. “We are expecting to get a report in the next 15 days . There is demand for better salary, provident fund, ESI facilities to priests. We will discuss all that and get them approved,’’ Patil said.

Temples popular for solemnising marriages

 Nimishamba temple, Srirangapatna, Mandya
 Srikanteshwara temple, Nanjangud, Mysuru
 Biligiriranganatha temple, Chamarajanagar
 Venkataramana temple, Arsikere, Hassan
 Banashankari temple, Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka government Muzrai department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp