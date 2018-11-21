Home States Karnataka

Miscreants go on temple burglary spree

Temples have become the favourite targets of burglars in Belagavi.

BELAGAVI: Temples have become the favourite targets of burglars in Belagavi. On Monday night, two temples of Goddess Laxmi were looted by burglars in Kednur village, about 12km from Belagavi.
The burglars targeted Shri Mahalaxmi Temple on the busy main road of the village and broke open the door of ‘Garbha Gudi’. They then made away with necklace and other gold and silver ornaments from the idol of Goddess Mahalaxmi. According to the temple priest the ornaments were worth `1 lakh.

In the second incident, burglars gained entry into another temple of Shri Katinatti Laxmi and Shri Halamma, which is located on Hospital Road, by breaking open the main door. Here they made away with gold ornaments weighing about 40gm and about 500gm of silver ornaments worth `1.5 lakh. In all, valuables worth `2.5 lakh were burgled from the temples.

Both the incidents came to light only when the priests and devotees turned up at the temple on Tuesday morning.Police from Kakati station visited the spot after temple priests Balakrishna Sutar and Anand Lohar lodged complaints.

