Home States Karnataka

New road cuts travel time between Hubballi, Shivamogga

The newly-developed state highway from Shivamogga to Hubballi and Dharwad has come as a boon for commuters.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

The work undertaken by Karnataka State Highways Improvement Project took three years

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The newly-developed state highway from Shivamogga to Hubballi and Dharwad has come as a boon for commuters. Barring a few pending patch works near Udugani of Shikaripura taluk, the 195km stretch is a smooth ride.

The work undertaken by Karnataka State Highways Improvement Project took three years and commuters say it has been worth the wait because the road has now reduced travel time between Shivamogga and Hubballi by almost an hour.

Earlier, it took commuters almost five hours and 30 minutes to travel from Shivamogga to Hubballi via Honalli-Harihara-Ranebennur-Haveri, which is a 221km stretch. Now, people can cover the 195km road via Shikaripura-Anabatti-Hanagal-Tadas Cross in just four and a half hours.

Prakash, a postal department employee, said, “This is for the first time that I took this road to reach Hubballi. The movement of vehicles here is a lot less and there is no toll. If we take the national highway via the Harihara-Haveri route to reach Hubballi, we have to pay at least `200.”

KSRTC depot manager of Shivamogga, Dinesh, told TNIE that six new buses have been introduced. In last 5 months, the Shivamogga depot introduced new bus services - Shivamogga to Hubballi via Shikaripura and Anavatti; Shivamogga to Anavatti; Shivamogga to Hanagal; Shivamogga to Chikkeruru and Shivamogga to Savadatti.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivamogga Hubballi Dharwad Karnataka State Highways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp