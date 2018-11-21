Road built after 60 years, gets damaged in just four months

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: A 2.5km road that was built between Kyarakoppa and Mugad villages after 60 long years is now damaged, just four months after its construction.The construction of the road began last year and ended this July. Villagers say that when the construction was undergoing, they had expressed concerns about the quality of the work to top officials of the Public Works Department, but in vain.

The villagers have now decided to protest by blocking the Haliyal Road. Nagaraj Tallihal, a villager, said that it was after continued efforts of the villagers that their dream of having a concrete road was realised, but their joy lasted only for a short while.

Potholes on the stretch have caused minor accidents recently. “Now the authorities are planning to take up

patchwork, but that too will get destroyed. Let the officer ask the contractor concerned to redo the road,” he added.

The villagers have complained to MLA C M Nimbannavar, but no action has been taken.A Public Works Department officer said that it is the heavy vehicles that have caused the damage.