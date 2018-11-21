Home States Karnataka

Row in University of Mysore over PhD thesis in violation of rules

Students and research scholars of the University of Mysore protest on the campus on Tuesday against anti-farmer and anti-dalit attitude of the state government

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Over a century-old University of Mysore is in the news for wrong reasons again for considering the PhD thesis of a research scholar in alleged violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) rules and regulations. Following a complaint to the Department of Law, the commissioner of Collegiate Education has directed the registrar of the varsity to verify or probe into the issue and initiate action against the guilty and submit a detailed report in this regard.

Y P Udaykumar, a Grade-I principal at M Krishna (aided) Law College in Hassan district, told The New Indian Express, “V Srinivasa, in-charge principal of the college, has secured a PhD from the Department of Studies in Law at the varsity. The doctoral degree is expected to be awarded in the next convocation of the varsity. However, the thesis has been accepted in violation of rules.  

Udaykumar alleged Srinivasa could complete his research in connivance with the teaching faculty of the same department at the varsity. However, though the inquiry was ordered in August itself, it is still not known about the action taken in this regard.

A candidate has to put minimum of 75% attendance, failing which he or she is deemed to have not been successful in course work and the provisional registration of the candidate is cancelled.In the documents obtained by Udaykumar through the Right to Information Act, he has also brought it to the notice of authorities that Srinivasa has reported for work at the college and has also attended the course work for PhD in Mysuru on the same days, which is highly impossible.”

Research scholars slam Kumaraswamy

Students and research scholars representing Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha and Research Scholars Association of the University of Mysore protested on the campus on Tuesday against the anti-farmer attitude of the state government. According to the protestors, the CM, who talks in great lengths about farmers, has become anti-farmer in his statements and policies. They urged the chief minister to facilitate the release of the unpaid dues to sugarcane growers and ensure a decent support price at the earliest.

