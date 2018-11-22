Anti-Corruption Bureau officer in dock for threatening tahsildar in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against an Anti-Corruption Bureau official for allegedly threatening Gundlupet Tahsildar Sudarshan BK, here on Thursday.

In the complaint, Sudarshan has accused an ACB official identified as 'Prasad Bengaluru' of deterring him of discharging his duty and verbally abusing him. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, after the Gundlupet Tahsildar had directed a Grama panchayat official to inspect a site in Begur village of the taluk where teak trees were being illegally felled.

Following the same, the accused Prasad - who is now learnt to be attached to ACB Chikkaballapur - called up the tahsildar and verbally abused him. In the three minute conversation, the accused had allegedly threatened him and questioned why he was doing the job that was the responsibility of the Forest Department. In an audio clip that was shared with the media, Prasad is allegedly heard hurling abuses at the tahsildar who was recently appointed.

The tahsildar then filed a complaint under IPC section 353 (preventing a public servant from discharging his duty), sec 506 (criminal intimidation) and sec 494 and 500 (defamation).