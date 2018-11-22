Farmers’ protest: Nikhil Gowda’s remark causes stir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy’s son actor Nikhil Gowda has come under fire from BJP for citing intelligence department’s report to suggest alleged involvement of external agents in farmers’ protest against the state government. The BJP has demanded explanation from the CM on how his son gained access to the report.

“The CM must explain how he (Nikhil Gowda) got access to the intelligence report. Has it become so trivial?,” senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar questioned. The BJP leader, who took to social networking platform to question the CM, also tagged a video clip in which Nikhil was seen claiming that according to intelligence reports, external agents were involved in the protests.

The CM’s son took to social media to hit back at the BJP. “It has come to my attention that one of my recent statements has been taken out of context and misrepresented by the opposition to score hollow political points. I would like to clarify that my comment was not in the capacity of the son of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy,” he stated.

“The opposition is conveniently forgetting is that I am an active party worker of the JD(S). As a party worker, I am aware of political conspiracies and unethical tools used by the opposition to tarnish the image of our government. It is common knowledge that the opposition in Karnataka will go to any extent to gain political mileage. The government, headed by our leader H D Kumaraswamy, has received credible intelligence of the involvement of external agents in the recent farmers’ protest. My comment was simply echoing the sentiments of the government in power,” he stated.

However, Nikhil’s explanation failed to put an end to war of words. Taking a dig at the CM’s son’s response, the BJP leader stated “Nikhil Kumaraswamy has clarified that he had not made the statement in the capacity of the son of the CM, but as a JD(S) worker. That means, intelligence report has become so trivial that even JD(S) workers can access it,” the BJP leader stated.Farmers who demanded the state government to fix support price for sugarcane and also to clear dues by sugar factories, had gatecrashed Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi last week.