In Raichur: Record number of farmers opt for Fasal Bima

On November 13, the number of farmers registered was a mere 66.

Published: 22nd November 2018 06:40 AM

By Shreyas H S
RAICHUR: While the number of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana fell by 80 lakh (from 5.7 crore to 4.9 crore), between 2016-17 and 2017-18 in the country, Raichur is setting itself a positive example. The district saw record number of farmers registering for the yojana in the Kharif season and looks like the trend could continue this Rabi season as well. For the Kharif season, 74,326 farmers enrolled for the scheme. This is the highest number of farmers that have ever registered in Raichur since the launch of the scheme in 2016.

On November 13, the number of farmers registered was a mere 66. However, the district saw 3,453 farmers enrol in just a week’s time. Scanty rainfall this year has put the farmers in a fix. This is why the farmers have decided to make use of the crop insurance scheme. As on November 20, 3,519 farmers registered in the district. 

In the last Rabi season in 2017-2018, only two farmers had enrolled. Only 4.8 hectares of crops were insured that year. Joint Director of Agriculture Department Chetana Patil said it was due to good rainfall received during the Rabi season. 

Fasal Bima Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

