Karnataka: Congress plays it safe, drops six-month review of ministers

BENGALURU: Cabinet berth aspirants in the Congress, who were hoping to make the cut at the cost of non-performing ministers, could be in for an unpleasant surprise. Given the dissent, disgruntlement, threats and tensions it has witnessed over the last few months, the Congress party has decided to drop its plan of ‘review and rotation’. AICC’s original strategy to review ministers and replace non-performers has now taken a back seat with the party unwilling to implement its plan.

While inducting its first 16 ministers into the Congress-JD(S) coalition cabinet, the Congress had decided to hold a review after six months and rotate ministers if needed. The HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government is a day away from completing six months in office, but the Congress has decided to back off from its decision fearing more internal turmoil.

Senior party leaders have confirmed that the party will neither review the performance of its current ministers nor drop anyone from the cabinet but will only induct more leaders as ministers. Sources from the party suggest that even discussions about a pending review have not been initiated leave alone carrying it out. “Cabinet expansion is our priority currently. Six months is too less a time to evaluate ministers and we should give them at least a year,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, president, KPCC.

AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal in June had told this paper that the party will hold a review after six months and replace ministers on the basis of performance. The plan was to keep the hopes of aspiring ministers alive while pressurising current ministers to perform. Six months after, the Congress is quietly walking away from the plan. Sources in the Congress said that after much turmoil, leaders of the party had somewhat come together thanks to the bypolls.

"Nobody wants disturbance right now. We want to keep as many leaders happy as possible. Dropping someone from cabinet after a performance review is not ideal," a party source said. Congress is, however, not averse to the idea of pulling up its non-performing ministers. "While there are no discussions of a review, we will definitely act upon any minister with a dismal record. If any minister is performing very poorly and is weak then we will look into that," KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said.